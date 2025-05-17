The new craze: A day trip to Mallorca from Britain

Gina told the BBC she was "massively surprised" at how much the pair got done in just six-and-a-half hours in Palma.

"We left the airport, caught a bus into Palma old town, saw the old streets and statues, a beautiful abbey," said Toni. "You've got the cathedral, you've got the castle (Bellver), you've got the seafront - there's just so much to do, she said according to a BBC report. "It was absolutely brilliant. It was worth every penny."

The large number of flights from Britain to Mallorca mean that it is possible to travel to the island from Britain and return in time for dinner.

Such trips have exploded in popularity recently - with one UK-based Facebook page growing from 3,000 members to more than 300,000 in the past few years.

Michael Cracknell, who runs the Extreme Day Trips group, told the BBC, it ultimately came down to affordability.

"If you want to go on a day trip to Edinburgh on the train, you're talking hundreds and hundreds of pounds, where you can go to Pisa or Milan with one of the budget airlines for about £20 each return."