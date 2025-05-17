The new craze: A day trip to Mallorca from Britain
Sisters spend "enjoyable six hours" on the island and return home for dinner
Missing Mallorca but have little time? Then why not try a day trip? Briton Gina Rowbery, got her sister Toni to join her on a day trip to Mallorca and they had a brilliant time.
Wasn't a 'craze' something that happened in the 1970s.
Organ WelshmanLove it 100%
Just done the same in reverse,early flight,days cricket back at midnight with free bus to airport and back.
I've got a better idea, get off the plane at Terminal A, grab a maccy d's at the new place and return home without even passing through passport control. What an awesome day out. These people are brain dead and have IQ's lower than their air fares.
If you have a British passport it could take you over two hours to get through passport control. That’s each way. Yep - happened this week. Makes a nonsense of this story.
Speaks volumes for the ludicrous prices of taking a train in the UK today.