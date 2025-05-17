Promise to eradicate all legal holiday rentals in Palma

Iago Negueruela, formerly the Balearic tourism and employment minister, is the new general secretary of PSOE in Palma, which means he is almost certain to stand for mayor at the 2027 municipal election.

Speaking at a party congress on Saturday, Negueruela promised to completely eradicate holiday rentals in Palma if PSOE return to power in 2027. All legal holiday rental accommodation places will be prohibited. "And we don't need more hotels either; there will be no more hotels in Palma."

He focused much of his speech on decrees for urban planning and tourism agreed between the Partido Popular and Vox. He accused President Marga Prohens and Jaime Martínez, Palma's mayor, of designing regulations "tailored to developers" and holiday rentals.

Negueruela spoke of the need to "restore hope". "Today you talk to people who are thinking about leaving (Mallorca). The PP seek to generate apathy, a lack of interest in politics, and people are beginning to resign themselves." He therefore promised that another of the first measures if PSOE return to power will be to cap rental prices.

* There is already a ban on holiday lets in apartments in Palma, so the PSOE intention will be to prohibit legal lets in all other types of home. Negueruela didn't specifically refer to actions to eliminate illegal letting in the city.