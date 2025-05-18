Scooters involved in eight per cent of Palma's road accidents
There were seven fatalities on the city's roads in 2024
Palma Police report that there were 4,180 recorded traffic accidents in 2024. While the great majority of these were related to cars, followed by motorcycles, 345 involved scooters, just over eight per cent. Scooter users who had accidents were typically teenagers and young adults; reckless use was generally the cause of the accident.
In my opinion, scooter use has reduced in Palma owing to the new requirements but there are still day rentals for visitors who may have never used a motorised scooter before and helmet-less owners who have hacked the in-built speed control to substantially increase the speed of their scooters. Both of which are very dangerous for the users and nearby pedestrians. I would ban all rentals of scooters and impound the souped-up scooters to return them to the slower maximum speed. These things are lethal in the wrong hands.