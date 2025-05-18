Scooters involved in eight per cent of Palma's road accidents

Palma Police report that there were 4,180 recorded traffic accidents in 2024. While the great majority of these were related to cars, followed by motorcycles, 345 involved scooters, just over eight per cent. Scooter users who had accidents were typically teenagers and young adults; reckless use was generally the cause of the accident.

There were seven fatal accidents on the city's roads last year. The total number of accidents was down slightly, though the police note that many wouldn't have been reported because they were only minor. The police add that the greater the volume of traffic, the more accidents there are likely to be. (It might be noted that five motorcyclists have lost their lives on Palma roads since the first week of April this year.)

The main cause of accidents was distraction; this can include the use of phones. Failure to maintain a safe distance and failure to respect right of way were second and third, with driving under the influence of alcohol in fourth place - 263 of the 4,180 accidents. The most common age for having an accident was between 40 and 49, and May and August were the worst months.

Reorganisation at police headquarters will mean that the accident unit will have 44 officers by January 2026. The radar department will have ten and the motorised department another 44. The town hall is said to be prioritising these departments, the police now making extensive use of drones and of reconstruction software for analysing serious accidents.