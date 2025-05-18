Police in Mallorca fire at cars driven by suspected violent robbers
One of the cars was left with three bullet holes
Police forces, the Guardia Civil and the National Police are trying to track down the occupants of two cars who evaded a police checkpoint in Capdepera on Sunday morning and attempted to run over police officers.
