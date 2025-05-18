Police in Mallorca fire at cars driven by suspected violent robbers

One of the cars was left with three bullet holes

Police control in Capdepera, Mallorca

Police control in Capdepera. (Archive image.) | Photo: Police Local de Capdepera

Andrew EdeCapdepera18/05/2025 14:24
TW
0

Police forces, the Guardia Civil and the National Police are trying to track down the occupants of two cars who evaded a police checkpoint in Capdepera on Sunday morning and attempted to run over police officers.

Shots were fired at the cars, one of which was left with three bullet holes. The police warn that these individuals, said to be north African, are highly dangerous.

The incident in Capdepera occurred at a roundabout around 6am. The Guardia Civil had alerted the local police that a group of men in two cars had been causing disturbances in Cala Ratjada. The Guardia had the details of the cars, described as powerful; both had been rented.

In Cala Ratjada, a number of people had almost been run over. The men are suspected of having been behind several violent robberies in the east and northeast of Mallorca.

The cars also avoided a control in Son Servera. There was a pursuit, but the occupants managed to escape in Manacor.

Also in News

The abandoned Foro de Mallorca

The one-time attraction in Mallorca fallen into ruin

Preparations for a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Palma, Mallorca

Louis Vuitton taking over Palma's Bellver Castle

Scene of a road fatality in Mallorca

Another motorcyclist dies on Mallorca's roads

Palma Cathedral: top spot.

The new craze: A day trip to Mallorca from Britain

Most viewed
Most Commented