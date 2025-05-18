Hiker dies in Mallorca's mountains

Guardia Civil rescue helicopter in Mallorca

A Guardia Civil helicopter was called in. (Archive image.) | Photo: MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterEscorca18/05/2025 22:49
TW
0

A hiker in his forties died on Sunday evening near the Torrent de Pareis in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Mallorca Fire and Rescue were called to the area between S'Entreforc and the Escorca Restaurant shortly after 7pm. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.

One of a group of six hikers, he had started to convulse.

A Guardia Civil helicopter was called in to transfer the body.

Also in News

The abandoned Foro de Mallorca

The one-time attraction in Mallorca fallen into ruin

Preparations for a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Palma, Mallorca

Louis Vuitton taking over Palma's Bellver Castle

Scene of a road fatality in Mallorca

Another motorcyclist dies on Mallorca's roads

Palma Cathedral: top spot.

The new craze: A day trip to Mallorca from Britain

Most viewed
Most Commented