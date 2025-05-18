Hiker dies in Mallorca's mountains
A Guardia Civil helicopter was called in. (Archive image.) | Photo: MDB
Escorca18/05/2025 22:49
A hiker in his forties died on Sunday evening near the Torrent de Pareis in the Tramuntana Mountains.
