Hiker dies in Mallorca's mountains

A hiker in his forties died on Sunday evening near the Torrent de Pareis in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Mallorca Fire and Rescue were called to the area between S'Entreforc and the Escorca Restaurant shortly after 7pm. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.

One of a group of six hikers, he had started to convulse.

A Guardia Civil helicopter was called in to transfer the body.