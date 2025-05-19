Mallorca, a leading hen party destination

Mallorca is increasingly establishing itself as a top destination for hen parties, with a marked rise in female visitors choosing the island to celebrate their final days of single life. According to Juanmi Ferrer, president of the CAEB Restaurants Association in Mallorca, this trend began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, paused during the health crisis, and has since rebounded with consistent growth.

“The number of women coming to the island for hen parties has grown exponentially,” Ferrer stated. “It started before the pandemic, dipped during the lockdowns, and has been rising steadily again in recent years.”

Women now account for around 70% of such celebratory groups, with most travellers coming from the UK and Germany. Favoured locations include central Palma and coastal hotspots like Magalluf, Playa de Palma, and Alcudia.

Ferrer attributes this popularity to Mallorca’s reputation as a safe destination. “Here, they can relax without having to worry,” he said, emphasising the island’s appeal for women seeking a secure environment for their celebrations.

Local celebrations on the rise

Not only is Mallorca attracting international partygoers, but local residents are also contributing to the trend. Many Mallorcans are opting to hold their own stag and hen parties in Playa de Palma. In these cases, the gender split is more balanced, with women making up 60% and men 40% of celebrants.

Despite the influx of party groups, Ferrer notes that the economic impact remains modest. “They usually opt for basic set menus. On average, they spend around 40 euros per person on lunch or dinner,” he said.

Nevertheless, the social contribution is more palpable. “They don’t cause problems—they bring joy,” Ferrer added. “Generally, they create a positive atmosphere in restaurants, often generating empathy among other diners.”