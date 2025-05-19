Thousands protest against overtourism in Spanish islands
The Canaries are on the brink
People gather during a demonstration calling for a change in the tourism model in the Canary Islands, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. | Photo: Borja Suarez
Gran Canaria19/05/2025 09:31
Thousands of people protested against mass tourism in Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday, urging authorities to limit the number of visitors to protect local residents from soaring housing costs, traffic congestion and overburdened services. Marching under the banner "Canaries have a limit", demonstrators took to the streets in all of the archipelago's main islands and in several cities in mainland Spain. Some chanted about the effects of tourism on water supplies.
