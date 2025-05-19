Spain warns Airbnb over illegal adverts for 65,000 holiday homes in the Balearics and across mainland
Urges company to withdraw them
Spain's consumer rights ministry said on Monday it had ordered Airbnb to withdraw more than 65,000 listings for holiday rentals from its platform, saying they violated existing rules. The decision follows several government measures against a business blamed by authorities for exacerbating housing shortages and pushing up real estate prices.
Also in News
- British tourists set to face shorter queues at Palma airport in new European deal, pet passports back
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit
- 5,000 passengers come ashore as Britain's biggest cruise ship docks in Palma
- Monday weather in Mallorca - Very warm
- The one-time attraction in Mallorca fallen into ruin
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
OK, if they've identified them, then why not just fine them and tell them they need to shut down? I'm sure the ownership is in the public record. I don't know what the fines are these days, but last I heard it was 80K. Understaffed? make a public offer of 10% for each successful serving of the papers to the owner (or whatever person responsible). So, 8 grand a pop. Not too bad for a days work. Ka Ching!
If these ads are actually "illegal" then why fuesnt the government take Airbnb to court?? Why does this organisation escape with just getting warned???
Nothing will happen, it never does. It would make more sense if Spain had teams of people following up on illegal lets and making sure fines are applied promptly to discourage others. It would also be cheaper and less prone to failure as they don't seem to be able to do anything about it now.
didnt Spain try that before and Air B n B won?