iPhone saves a 22-year-old driver after a serious car accident in Mallorca

An iPhone has been credited with saving the life of a 22-year-old driver following a serious road accident early Sunday morning in Ariany, according to emergency services (SAMU061).

Emergency responders reported that they received an alert via the 112 emergency number, but no one responded on the line. Fortunately, the phone’s geolocation feature allowed them to pinpoint the location of the crashed vehicle. A rapid response team with both basic and advanced life support was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, paramedics found an overturned vehicle and a 22-year-old man lying injured on the road. He had sustained multiple traumatic injuries. Medical personnel stabilised the patient on-site before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital, where a major trauma protocol was activated.

The incident occurred at 5.13am on Sunday, 18 May, on the MA-33340 road at kilometre 2, in the municipality of Ariany, as confirmed by SAMU061.

This case highlights the growing role of technology in emergency response. The iPhone’s crash detection system, designed to automatically contact emergency services in the event of a severe collision, proved crucial in alerting authorities and enabling a swift rescue—potentially making the difference between life and death.