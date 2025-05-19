Spectacular Sperm Whale and Dolphin sighting in Mallorca

A large group of sperm whales has been sighted between 8 and 10 nautical miles off the northern coast of Mallorca, in the waters between Sa Calobra and Punta Beca. The remarkable encounter occurred this past Sunday and has been hailed by witnesses as one of the most spectacular sightings in the area in recent years.

The sighting was made by a local fisherman, who was astonished by the size and number of the marine mammals: "There wasn’t much fishing activity that day, but we’d never seen so many sperm whales and dolphins before," he told our sister paper Ultima Hora. He also emphasised the importance of treating these animals with care and respect: "To avoid disturbing them, it’s best not to get too close — we always try to follow that principle," he added, referring to standard guidelines for responsible wildlife observation.

While sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus)—locally known in Mallorca as cap d'olla—are native to the Mediterranean Sea, sightings so close to the island’s shoreline are rare. These marine giants usually dwell in much deeper waters, making this close encounter particularly significant. It underscores the ecological value of Mallorcan waters and their importance as a vital habitat for marine biodiversity.

Dolphins were also seen swimming alongside the whales, suggesting the area is especially rich in marine life. Experts believe the region may be key for feeding or migration, particularly as the sighting occurred within the Western Mediterranean Cetacean Migration Corridor—a protected zone spanning over 46,000 square kilometres between the coasts of Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, and the Valencian Community.

Declared a Marine Protected Area in 2018, the corridor is recognised under the Barcelona Convention as a Specially Protected Area of Mediterranean Importance (SPAMI). Its primary aim is to protect essential migratory routes for a variety of cetacean species, including sperm whales, fin whales, pilot whales, and several types of dolphins. Northern Mallorca, with notable sites such as Sa Calobra, Punta Beca, and Cap de Formentor, lies within the corridor’s area of influence, further highlighting the importance of the recent sighting.

Marine experts and local fishermen alike continue to advocate for non-intrusive observation. Environmental authorities recommend maintaining a minimum distance of 60 metres from cetaceans, avoiding loud noises that could disturb them, and refraining from crossing their path.