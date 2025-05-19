Mallorca tennis hero swaps racket for Walll Street

The Mallorcan tennis star and Rafa Nadal´s former trainer, Carlos Moya, the first Spaniard to reach number one in the ATP ranking in 1999, has started a new a life way from professional tennis to focus on his investments on the Wall Street Stock Exchange and enjoy his family.

After eight intense years as Rafa Nadal's coach and a 15-season career as a professional tennis player, the 48-year-old Mallorcan has decided to take a sabbatical as a “detox” to recover his personal time.

“I've been quite focused on the American stock market for years (...) I love to follow it,” confessed Moyá during a recent conference held in Madrid.

The tennis player, who has an investment agent in the United States who advises him on the purchase of stocks and funds, has shown special predilection for following the strategies of the legendary Warren Buffett, considered the most successful investor in the world, who recently announced that he will leave the executive presidency of Berkshire Hathway at the end of 2025, when he turns 95 years old.

Moyá, who hung up his racket professionally in 2010 after winning Roland Garros in 1998 and some 20 ATP tournaments, has developed a growing interest in finance. “I don't consider myself an expert in these subjects, but I've really enjoyed reading about it. I've always loved to educate myself, to be in the know, and now I have more time. I've read a lot and I've always tried to rely on the best,” says the tennis player.