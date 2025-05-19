Mallorca tennis hero swaps racket for Walll Street
He was Rafa Nadal´s trainer for many years
The Mallorcan tennis star and Rafa Nadal´s former trainer, Carlos Moya, the first Spaniard to reach number one in the ATP ranking in 1999, has started a new a life way from professional tennis to focus on his investments on the Wall Street Stock Exchange and enjoy his family.
Also in News
- British tourists set to face shorter queues at Palma airport in new European deal, pet passports back
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit
- 5,000 passengers come ashore as Britain's biggest cruise ship docks in Palma
- Monday weather in Mallorca - Very warm
- The one-time attraction in Mallorca fallen into ruin
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Marvin Le MartianNooooo!
Sometimes you have to spot the typo in the copy. They are fairly regular occurrences in the MDB. Especially by certain staff. But this one In the headline is hilarious. Does no one check anything? Walll Street. For goodness sakes!