Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops
The price of home rentals has fallen in the Balearic Islands for the first time in 42 months, according to a study by the real estate group, Fotocasa. It should be noted that this is a year-on-year decrease, specifically of 0.8%, as compared to the previous month, i.e. March, there has been a rise of 0.4%. The square metre was rented last April at 17.99 euros.
"suffer biggest drops" – suffer? Nice way to frame it when - as noted in the article - property prices are too high. Who is suffering here?
Just bought some Moet Chandon and a kilo of caviar with the money I saved on last months rent - Yippee!
Yeah right, a hell of a drop, not.
“ which includes the poular resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Alcudia…” Alcudia? In Calvia? WTF? What the hell is “poular”? Risible article.