6Points Challenge, a big success

The 9th running of the Reverence Hotels 6Points Challenge Mallorca returned to Port Adriano on Sunday, three days after riders departed for its three day loop of the island’s highways and byways.

Riders from Mallorca, and abroad, some familiar faces, and some here for the first time raised €54,500 with the help and financial support of Calvia town hall and a host of local businesses with the prospect of more funds yet to arrive.

Run every year from humble beginnings back in 2017 with only 6 riders, the 9th running has expanded to include 76 riders and a host of supporters and volunteers. Routes vary depending on ability and ambition, but the fittest covered 533 kms and 9,000 metres of climbing over three days, that's the height of Mount Everest.

The aim of the game is fun, as founder Bryan Visser frequently points out, 'This is not a race'.

Every single cent raised goes to local causes, Asdica supports learning disabled young adults in Calvia, Shambala Foundation assists young adults as they leave child social care and make their way into adulthood, and SOS Animal provides care for furry disadvantaged waifs and strays in Calvia. Representatives of them all were on hand to welcome the tired, and thirsty riders back to base on Sunday afternoon.

6Points running total so far is more than €320,000 raised for local causes since they started, and they haven’t finished yet. Registrations are already open for the 10th running this time next year, as organisers pledge to make it the biggest and best one yet, and places are already being snapped up.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the team of supporters and volunteers who, like everyone, give their time for free. Whether it's ferrying luggage, driving the support cars, supplying medical equipment, and a whole host of other vital, using jobs, the crew seem to have at least as much fun as the riders, so if you want to join the 6Points family as a rider, you have a year to get fit and sign up, or as a volunteer, just get in touch and Brian and his team will find a job for you.

The 6Points hold different events all year, multi day events overseas, and smaller lunch rides mostly on Mallorca throughout the cycling season. You can find everything you need to know at 6pointschallenges.com.