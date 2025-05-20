Large Sea Turtle surprises fishermen in Mallorca
"I think it was looking for something to eat..."
Turtle comes up close to fishermen's boat in Mallorca – amazing encounter! | Video: Última hora
Sa Foradada20/05/2025 09:20
A large turtle surprised a group of fishermen this weekend off the north coast of Mallorca, about two and a half miles from Sa Foradada. The encounter was captured on video by one of those present, Filippo Crocé, who shared the footage with this newspaper.
With a Sperm Whale, Dolphin and Large Sea Turtle seen close to Mallorca. Could it be warmer water, or they are searching for food.?.