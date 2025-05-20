Guardia Civil officers from the mainland raid a Mallorca house
There was a raid at the same property seven years ago
A large number of officers took part in the operation | Photo: Pilar Pellicer
Palma20/05/2025 09:36
Guardia Civil officers from the mainland joined colleagues from the Guardia's Citizen Security Unit in Mallorca in carrying out a raid in Palma on Tuesday morning.
