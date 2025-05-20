Guardia Civil officers from the mainland raid a Mallorca house

There was a raid at the same property seven years ago

Guardia Civil raid in Palma, Mallorca

A large number of officers took part in the operation | Photo: Pilar Pellicer

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter, Palma, 20/05/2025
Guardia Civil officers from the mainland joined colleagues from the Guardia's Citizen Security Unit in Mallorca in carrying out a raid in Palma on Tuesday morning.

Heavily armed and wearing balaclavas, the raid was on a house on C. Cartagena in a rural area of Palma. It is understood that the Central Operational Unit in Madrid has directed the operation.

The action started after first light.

A search was made of the same property in 2018. Sources say that the operation was not related to drugs but to fraud.

One person, Spanish, who lives in the house with his parents, has been arrested. He is suspected of being a member of a network engaged in technological-based fraud.

