Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain
Repay 3,857 euros and cut monthly salary.
Irish airline Ryanair has asked some of its flight attendants in Spain to pay back thousands of euros in raises they have received since last year as part of a union deal later struck down in court, documents seen by Reuters showed. A judge from Spain's High Court ruled in March that an agreement over salaries between union CCOO and Ryanair last year was not valid after rival union USO contested it in January.
Also in News
- Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit
- Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops
- British tourists set to face shorter queues at Palma airport in new European deal, pet passports back
- Mallorca close to agreement with Airbnb to remove illegal holiday let ads, but ...
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.