Balearic government gives social media influencers the thumbs down as beauty spots become overcrowded

20/05/2025
The Balearic government has backtracked on the use of social media influencers after one tiny cove was swamped by 4,000 visitors a day last summer.

The local authorities have said they will stop using social media influencers to promote popular destinations and beauty spots on the island because of severe overcrowding,

“It’s had the completely opposite effect to what was intended and runs contrary to government policy on containing tourism,” said a government spokesman.

Overcrowding at beauty spots on the islands helped lead to the anti-tourism protests in Mallorca last summer. Instagram is literally full of beautiful photos of scenic spots on the island. The Balearic government and other local authorities had been using influencers to promote the island.

More anti-tourism protests are being planned on the island for later this summer, Over the weekend hundreds of people marched against over tourism in the Canary Islands.

