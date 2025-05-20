Balearic government gives social media influencers the thumbs down as beauty spots become overcrowded
Government hits back at "selfie tourism"
The Balearic government has backtracked on the use of social media influencers after one tiny cove was swamped by 4,000 visitors a day last summer.
3 comments
Same time hotels sponsor influencers with free stays.
Are all politicians totally thick? Do they actually listen to what their voters are telling them? Paying influencer ***** to encourage even more tourists to come to an already overcrowded island? And now Cala des Moro is impossible to visit due to their stupidity
I don't understand; “It’s had the completely opposite effect to what was intended..." did they actually expect tourist numbers to decrease as a result of social media promotion? Who are these morons?