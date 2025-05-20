Man stabbed in the neck at Palma Airport

The incident naturally caused some alarm

National Police at Palma Airport, Mallorca

The National Police arrested the attacker | Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma20/05/2025 19:30
TW
1

The National Police at Palma Airport arrested a man on Tuesday after he stabbed another man in the neck with a knife.

The victim of the attack, aged around 20, had gone to arrivals to meet a relative. He was approached by a man, apparently unknown to him, who started asking him questions about his phone.

The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The incident caused shock and some panic among other people in the terminal building. The victim was treated and is understood not to have been seriously injured.

The police soon located the attacker. They are now trying to ascertain the motive for the attack. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Also in News

Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

The abandoned Foro de Mallorca

The one-time attraction in Mallorca fallen into ruin

Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops

Most viewed
Most Commented