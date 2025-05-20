Man stabbed in the neck at Palma Airport
The incident naturally caused some alarm
The National Police at Palma Airport arrested a man on Tuesday after he stabbed another man in the neck with a knife.
The place is becoming a joke. Broad day light at Palma airport. If this isnt a wake up call, i dint know what will be.