Man stabbed in the neck at Palma Airport

The National Police at Palma Airport arrested a man on Tuesday after he stabbed another man in the neck with a knife.

The victim of the attack, aged around 20, had gone to arrivals to meet a relative. He was approached by a man, apparently unknown to him, who started asking him questions about his phone.

The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The incident caused shock and some panic among other people in the terminal building. The victim was treated and is understood not to have been seriously injured.

The police soon located the attacker. They are now trying to ascertain the motive for the attack. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.