Guardia Civil raid in Mallorca related to a major phishing scam

Investigations into a cybercriminal network started at the end of 2023

Guardia Civil in Mallorca following a raid

Guardia Civil in Palma on Tuesday | Photo: Pilar Pellicer

Andrew EdePalma21/05/2025 08:13
TW
0

More than twenty Guardia Civil officers, some of them from Madrid, took part in the raid on a house in the Son Rullán neighbourhood of Palma on Tuesday.

A Spanish man was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement with a large-scale cyber scam organisation that has been operating at a national level. Various electronic devices were seized during the search of the property.

He is believed to be linked to an alleged cybercriminal from Santander and to have been involved in creating the screens to impersonate banks and other organisations to defraud people via the Telegram messaging service.

Related news
Guardia Civil raid in Palma, Mallorca

Guardia Civil officers from the mainland raid a Mallorca house

The organisation has been engaged in phishing, which involves sending deceptive emails to obtain confidential information. The operation against this network began after several reports were filed in Cantabria in December 2023. There were simultaneous raids elsewhere in Spain.

The arrested man was taken to the Guardia Civil's headquarters in Palma for questioning. It is understood that he disassociated himself from any involvement with the scams.

There were two other people in the house, his parents, who have no connection to the case. They are a couple who sell clothes at markets in Mallorca.

Also in News

Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops

Travel nightmare: long queues.

Hold your horses! Use of e-gates by British passengers at Palma airport still not guaranteed, travel agents welcome deal

Most viewed
Most Commented