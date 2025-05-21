Guardia Civil raid in Mallorca related to a major phishing scam

More than twenty Guardia Civil officers, some of them from Madrid, took part in the raid on a house in the Son Rullán neighbourhood of Palma on Tuesday.

A Spanish man was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement with a large-scale cyber scam organisation that has been operating at a national level. Various electronic devices were seized during the search of the property.

He is believed to be linked to an alleged cybercriminal from Santander and to have been involved in creating the screens to impersonate banks and other organisations to defraud people via the Telegram messaging service.

The organisation has been engaged in phishing, which involves sending deceptive emails to obtain confidential information. The operation against this network began after several reports were filed in Cantabria in December 2023. There were simultaneous raids elsewhere in Spain.

The arrested man was taken to the Guardia Civil's headquarters in Palma for questioning. It is understood that he disassociated himself from any involvement with the scams.

There were two other people in the house, his parents, who have no connection to the case. They are a couple who sell clothes at markets in Mallorca.