Balearics now managing the coasts but not getting the revenue

Beach regeneration and cliff reinforcement are priorities

Can Picafort, Mallorca

Can Picafort. Town halls pay annual charges for beach services' authorisations | Photo: Antoni Pol

Andrew EdePalma21/05/2025 09:02
TW
1

The Balearic Government is demanding that it can spend the more than 12 million euros a year revenue that is raised from services such as sunloungers and beach bars. At the very least, the government wants the Spanish Government's Costas Authority to convene a joint committee to determine how the annual revenue is spent.

In July 2023, responsibilities for coastal management were transferred from the Costas to the regional government, which now has a coasts directorate for managing these responsibilities. These include the authorisations for beach services. Town halls pay annual charges for these authorisations and then gain revenue from contractors or from direct management of services.

Responsibilities were transferred, but not the revenue generated. This continues to go to Madrid. The regional minister for the sea, Juan Manuel Lafuente, says the Balearics bear all the costs without any compensation.

Related news
Old boathouses in Portocolom, Mallorca

Balearic government drafting a law to define its powers for the islands' coasts

More related news

The Spanish Government should have convened a joint committee but hasn't. Lafuente's ministry is meanwhile pre-empting any meeting by studying investments that are needed. Beach regeneration is a priority as is the reinforcement of cliffs - "some are literally collapsing".

Responding to comments by Pilar Carbonero of the opposition PSOE in parliament on Tuesday, the minister stated: "We received an underfunded transfer, poorly negotiated, and discriminatory."

He compared the transfers of powers to the Balearics and the Basque Country in highlighting the apparent discrimination. "The transfer to the islands came with a budget of 1.3 million euros, investments worth 2,000 euros, and 18 employees for 1,573 kilometres of coastline. The Basque Country, with 246 kilometres, received 4.2 million euros, 400,000 euros in investments, and 14 workers."

Also in News

Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit

Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops

Travel nightmare: long queues.

Hold your horses! Use of e-gates by British passengers at Palma airport still not guaranteed, travel agents welcome deal

Most viewed
Most Commented