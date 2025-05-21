Balearics now managing the coasts but not getting the revenue
Beach regeneration and cliff reinforcement are priorities
Can Picafort. Town halls pay annual charges for beach services' authorisations | Photo: Antoni Pol
Palma21/05/2025 09:02
The Balearic Government is demanding that it can spend the more than 12 million euros a year revenue that is raised from services such as sunloungers and beach bars. At the very least, the government wants the Spanish Government's Costas Authority to convene a joint committee to determine how the annual revenue is spent.
If the situation really is as reported then it it absurd. First thing is who from the local government signed off on this. A sacking is in order.