Oh well! See you in the passport queue at Palma airport this summer

British holidaymakers will have to experience passport-stamping queues in Mallorca until at least October and possibly well into 2026 despite a high profile e-gates agreement unveiled at Monday’s European Union-UK summit in London, it has emerged.

According to a report in The Guardian, according to the detailed text of the agreement, both the UK and the EU agree there will be “no legal barriers to e-gate use for British nationals travelling to and from EU member states after the introduction of the EU entry/exit system (EES)”.

But the government has conceded that is not being implemented until October and even then will only be phased in over six months until April 2026, meaning continued queueing for British holidaymakers.

The new European Union entry/exit system will be introduced in October and there are already fears that it could lead to airport delayts.

At the moment British travellers have to pass through passport control on arrival at Palma airport. Staffing problems have meant that British tourists have been forced to wait for long periods.