Oh well! See you in the passport queue at Palma airport this summer
e-gates for British tourists not until at least October
British holidaymakers will have to experience passport-stamping queues in Mallorca until at least October and possibly well into 2026 despite a high profile e-gates agreement unveiled at Monday’s European Union-UK summit in London, it has emerged.
That is a good Winter picture. Or is it end of Season picture. Even beginning of Season picture. Or is it a picture illustrating the results of Protesting ,and what is left of travelling Tourists.