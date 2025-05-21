His plane was offered to Donald Trump, his yacht heads to Andratx
One of the biggest yachts in the world
The super yacht Al Lusail, owned by the Emir of Qatar, was heading to the Port of Andratx this morning. Her owner, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, just last week offered U.S. President Donald Trump one of his Boeing 747 aircraft.
Stan The ManNo beer and curry wurst there.
Talk about money goes to money!!! Did wonder what is the subtle motive for these extremely expensive gifts?