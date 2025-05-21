His plane was offered to Donald Trump, his yacht heads to Andratx

The super yacht Al Lusail, owned by the Emir of Qatar, was heading to the Port of Andratx this morning. Her owner, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, just last week offered U.S. President Donald Trump one of his Boeing 747 aircraft.



Her length is 123 metres, beam is 23 metres and she has a draught of 5.50m The hull is built out of steel while the superstructure is made out of aluminium with teak laid decks. The yacht is classed by Lloyd's Register and flagged in Qatar. menities

The Al Lusail is equipped with zero speed stabilizers, a gym, elevator, swimming pool, movie theatre and tender garage. She also has limousine tenders, swimming platform, air conditioning, BBQ, beach club, beauty room, helicopter landing pad, underwater lights, and beauty salon.

Tamim bin Hamad was born on 3 June 1980 in Doha, Qatar. He is the fourth son of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and second son of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, Hamad's second wife.

Tamim was educated at the UK's Sherborne School (International College) in Dorset and at Harrow School, where he sat his A-Levels in 1997.

He then attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, graduating in 1998.