Tourist injured in fall from rocks at an Alcudia beach
It could have been a lot worse
A German tourist was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday with injuries sustained when he fell from rocks at the Coll Baix beach in Alcudia.
Also in News
- Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain
- Oh well! See you in the passport queue at Palma airport this summer
- His plane was offered to Donald Trump, his yacht heads to Andratx
- Welcome and security: Balearic Government's message in the face of tourism protests
- The fine Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, faces in Mallorca for breaking local by-law
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.