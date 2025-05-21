Tourist injured in fall from rocks at an Alcudia beach

It could have been a lot worse

A witness videoed the fall

MDB DigitalAlcudia21/05/2025 17:20
A German tourist was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday with injuries sustained when he fell from rocks at the Coll Baix beach in Alcudia.

Around 2pm, several witnesses saw him attempting to take a shortcut to the beach that was well away from the route to the cove; it is an area that is difficult to access in any event. He climbed down rocks, slipped and fell several metres.

Mallorca Fire and Rescue teams from Alcudia and Inca went to the scene. He was very lucky. He had suffered a broken ankle as well as a number of bruises and was disoriented.

He was immobilised and picked up by a Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue helicopter, which flew him to Son Espases.

