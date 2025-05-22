Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!
He has recently given his Boeing 747 to Donald Trump
She is one of the biggest super-yachts ever built, she is longer than a football field and has all the luxury of a palace. The Al Lusail is presently moored off the coast of Andratx. She us owned by the The Emir of Qatar who recently presented U.S. President Donald Trump with his Boeing 747, jumbo jet.
