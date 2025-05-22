Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!

She is one of the biggest super-yachts ever built, she is longer than a football field and has all the luxury of a palace. The Al Lusail is presently moored off the coast of Andratx. She us owned by the The Emir of Qatar who recently presented U.S. President Donald Trump with his Boeing 747, jumbo jet.

Both the Al Lusail and his private Jumbo Jet (known as the flying palace) have been recent visitors to Mallorca. He flew to the island on board the jet a few years ago. His yacht arrived in Port Andratx on Wednesday.

The stunning superyacht was constructed by German ship manufacturer Lürssen in 2017 and has gained much notoriety since being labeled one of the largest yachts in the world.

The impressive exterior was designed by the London-based firm H2 Yacht Design who stands responsible for the sleek all-white look and massive tinted windows throughout multiple decks.

The large outdoor deck on the Al Lusail has an entire beach club area with an extendable swimming platform, barbecue pits, and a giant helipad for easy to-and-from access. Although, air travel is not the only method of departure from the ship as the superyacht is also equipped with a 30-foot garage that holds two limousine tenders and a D-RIB boat.