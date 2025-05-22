Mayor of Palma accused of surrendering Bellver Castle

The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, was accused of surrendering Bellver Castle to a private company after he agreed to rent out the centuries old fortification to an upmarket French fashion brand for a presentation. The opposition socialists were not amused.

"He has allowed the Castle to be sealed off from the people of Palma," the socialists said in a statement released today. Press reports indicated that the luxury firm was upmarket French brand Louis Vuitton. They have placed a veil of secrecy over the castle for the presentation.

"For the mayor , the castle is for sale , Palma is a city for sale , a franchise city . We are seeing how luxury is starting to take over everything ," said Iago Negueruela , general secretary of the Palma Socialist Group .

The mayor " gives up public spaces while there is no housing in Palma , people cannot live there ." " They're closing down long - standing bars and restaurants while we have more private jets than ever before . This is the city of Martínez , the real estate developer , the tourism promoter ," according to Negueruela .