Mayor of Palma accused of surrendering Bellver Castle

Jason Moore22/05/2025 16:33
The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, was accused of surrendering Bellver Castle to a private company after he agreed to rent out the centuries old fortification to an upmarket French fashion brand for a presentation. The opposition socialists were not amused.
"He has allowed the Castle to be sealed off from the people of Palma," the socialists said in a statement released today. Press reports indicated that the luxury firm was upmarket French brand Louis Vuitton. They have placed a veil of secrecy over the castle for the presentation.
"For the mayor, the castle is for sale, Palma is a city for sale, a franchise city. We are seeing how luxury is starting to take over everything," said Iago Negueruela, general secretary of the Palma Socialist Group.
The mayor "gives up public spaces while there is no housing in Palma, people cannot live there." "They're closing down long-standing bars and restaurants while we have more private jets than ever before. This is the city of Martínez, the real estate developer, the tourism promoter," according to Negueruela.
For the general secretary, "the socialists do not share this model; we want the city of Alexandre Jaume, who reclaimed Bellver for the citizens."

