Mayor of Palma accused of surrendering Bellver Castle
Luxury French brand has rented it for presentation
The Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, was accused of surrendering Bellver Castle to a private company after he agreed to rent out the centuries old fortification to an upmarket French fashion brand for a presentation. The opposition socialists were not amused.
