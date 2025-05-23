British stars gather at Branson hotel in Mallorca, Jamie Oliver does the cooking!
Dragon´s Den star Peter Jonesand England and Chelsea legend John Terry
British stars of television and sport have gathered at Sir Richard Branson's Banyalbufar hotel for a major celebration. The event appears to be hosted by Stephen Miron, former Chief Executive of Global Radio, who stepped down in March this year although this has not been official confirmed. Top British chef, Jamie Oliver appears to be doing the cooking and according to an Instagram post he even cooked a paella for the hotel staff.
3 comments
That is not Jamie Oliver paella . This one has no chorizo.
I can't even begin to imagine the words uttered under breaths by the staff when they were presented with that paella...
‘Jaime’(?) Oliver’s paellas aren’t paellas. They are rice with things.