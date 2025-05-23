British stars gather at Branson hotel in Mallorca, Jamie Oliver does the cooking!

Dragon´s Den star Peter Jonesand England and Chelsea legend John Terry

Jamie Oliver at the hotel Son Bunyola
Inside Sir Richard Branson´s new Mallorca Hotel

Jamie Oliver at the hotel Son Bunyola | Photo: Instagram

Jason Moore23/05/2025 11:21Updated at 12:21
TW
3

British stars of television and sport have gathered at Sir Richard Branson's Banyalbufar hotel for a major celebration. The event appears to be hosted by Stephen Miron, former Chief Executive of Global Radio, who stepped down in March this year although this has not been official confirmed. Top British chef, Jamie Oliver appears to be doing the cooking and according to an Instagram post he even cooked a paella for the hotel staff.

Photo credit Instagram
Photo credit Instagram
Photo credit Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram by Toni Terry, wife of England and Chelsea legend John Terry, the group are seen enjoying a Mediterranean style meal on the hotel's terrace. Peter Jones who is the last remaining original investor on the BBC One series Dragons' Den, is clearly visible in the video along with John Terry. Jones is a big Chelsea fan.

LONDRES. FUTBOL. JOHN TERRY, JUGADOR INGLES DEL CHELSEA.
John Terry.

According to other Instagram videos the group arrived on the island earlier this week on board a private jet. Other photos clearly underline the beauty of Branson's hotel which he opened two years ago. The Virgin tycoon is a frequent visitor.

One of Peter Jones' most successful investments on Dragon's Den was Reggae Reggae Sauce which is a barbecue sauce that incorporates Jamaican jerk spice. According to media reports Jones has a fortune of about 500 million pounds.

John Terry is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation, as well as one of the best English and Premier League defenders ever.

Inside Sir Richard Branson´s new Mallorca Hotel

Photo gallery

Inside Sir Richard Branson´s new Mallorca Hotel

Opening in Banyalbufar in June.

Also in News

Super yacht Al Lusail, owned by the Emir of Qatar

His plane was offered to Donald Trump, his yacht heads to Andratx

Tourists by the Cathedral in Palma, Mallorca

Welcome and security: Balearic Government's message in the face of tourism protests

Bianca Censori, designer and partner of rapper Kanye West.

The fine Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, faces in Mallorca for breaking local by-law

The super yacht off Andratx.

Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!

Most viewed
Most Commented