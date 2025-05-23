Glovo courier's mad motorway dash in Mallorca
This reckless act posed a serious threat
Image of a Glovo delivery rider driving without visibility on the Llucmajor motorway towards Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma. Translation of the video grab: "What is this? Is he crazy?" | Photo: Instagram: multi\_marcas\_gt
Palma 23/05/2025 15:23
Mallorca’s airport motorway has delivered a scene as bizarre as it is dangerous: a Glovo delivery rider carrying a box so large it completely blocked his view of the road. A driver captured footage of the worker making risky manoeuvres near Exit 8 for Platja de Palma and Can Pastilla, effectively riding blind due to the sheer size of the package wedged between his legs, leaving him to navigate by instinct alone.
