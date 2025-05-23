Glovo courier's mad motorway dash in Mallorca

Mallorca’s airport motorway has delivered a scene as bizarre as it is dangerous: a Glovo delivery rider carrying a box so large it completely blocked his view of the road. A driver captured footage of the worker making risky manoeuvres near Exit 8 for Platja de Palma and Can Pastilla, effectively riding blind due to the sheer size of the package wedged between his legs, leaving him to navigate by instinct alone.

The Glovo rider was spotted with the oversized box jammed between his legs in a surreal image that begs for a second look. At first glance, it might seem as though two people are steering the motorbike, but once again, reality proves stranger than fiction. The delivery driver was riding solo, with almost no forward visibility and only a sliver of awareness of his surroundings.

“From Mallorca to heaven” was the sarcastic caption posted by the Instagram user who shared the video. The truth is, any sudden obstacle or swerve could easily have led to a fatal accident.

This reckless act posed a serious threat not just to the Glovo worker himself, but to everyone else using the motorway towards Son Sant Joan airport, especially considering the high speeds typical of that stretch of road.