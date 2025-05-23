Spain considers new 21% VAT on short-tourism rentals, double the hotel rate
As families struggle for affordable housing, Spain debates a major tax shift
The Spanish government is seeking parliamentary approval for a new 21% value added tax on short-term tourism rentals - double the tax paid for hotel rooms - as it seeks to address a housing crisis. The maximum tax rate would apply to all rentals under 30 days and affect around a third of the 94 million annual visitors to Spain last year who opted to rent a home over a hotel room. At present there is no VAT on short-term rentals in mainland Spain, while hotel visitors pay a 10% tax on rooms. The measure is contained in a wider bill that the minority, Socialist-led government may struggle to get through a deeply polarised parliament.
Brilliant. Sarc/