Eight-year-old seriously injured after falling from a wall in Mallorca

The helicopter landed at the football ground in Santanyi

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSantanyi23/05/2025 19:10
TW
0

An eight-year-old girl was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after falling from a wall in Santanyi.

Her brother raised the alarm after the girl fell at least two metres.

The Guardia Civil say she injured her head seriously.

An 061 emergencies helicopter based at Son Espases Hospital was brought in to take her to hospital as quickly as possible.

Also in News

The super yacht off Andratx.

Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!

Trains in Mallorca

Light at the end of a tunnel for the Alcudia railway?

Bellver Castle sealed off: Photo: PSOE Palma.

Mayor of Palma accused of surrendering Bellver Castle

Tourists in Palma, Mallorca

A third of holiday lets in the Balearics are illegal

Most viewed
Most Commented