Balearic Government open to mediating in hospitality industry dispute

The Balearic Government's vice-president and spokesperson, Antoni Costa, said on Friday that the government was open to mediating if the hospitality industry collective bargaining negotiations remain deadlocked.

This marked a change in stance by the government, which had previously made clear that the two sides should conduct their negotiations without external interference. The Partido Popular's approach has been in marked contrast to that of the previous government which was active in talks for the last two hospitality agreements. That participation was from the outset of negotiations; it wasn't mediation.

The original deadline for concluding the negotiations was May 22, but with the two sides still wide apart on key issues - pay increase and reduced working hours - the government's attitude has shifted. The UGT union said on Thursday that it would start protest actions on June 6 and hasn't ruled out calling strikes in July.

The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, which leads the talks on the employers' side, responded to Costa's announcement by stating: "The scope of collective bargaining is the responsibility of employers and unions. As long as the possibility of understanding between the parties remains open in the upcoming meetings, we trust in the responsibility and maturity of all organisations. But if a deadlock were to arise, mediation would be necessary to achieve an agreement."

The unions are more open to mediation. The general secretary of the UGT services federation, José García Relucio, welcomed the government's "change of opinion". "Mediation is always good." But this assessment would change if the government "were to set red lines in the negotiations and side with the employers". The Prohens administration "has always shown reluctance" to consider a reduction in working hours.