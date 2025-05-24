A year on - Victims of the Playa de Palma beach club collapse remembered

8.18pm on May 23, 2024. That was the time when a roof terrace, an illegal roof terrace, collapsed at the Medusa Beach Club in Playa de Palma. It was no longer capable of bearing the weight of the people who were on it. Who should never have been on it. There was no planning permission. This roof was 'non-trafficable', not designed to be walked on.

Two female German holidaymakers, ages 20 and 30; 44-year-old Abdoulaye Doup, who had stopped off for a coffee on his way to work as a doorman; 23-year-old Mariama Syll, a waitress at the beach club. These were the four people who lost their lives when the roof crashed onto the ground floor.

Some of those who gathered on Friday. Image from IB3.

On Friday, some 100 people gathered in front of the fenced-off restaurant. The Senegalese community had organised the remembrance. Flowers and candles were placed by the entrance. Prayers were said.

Raúl Pursnani, a local businessman, said: "All the neighbours gathered to remember the victims. The collapse hurt us all because they were our neighbours. We dedicated a minute of silence to them. It's awful to see everything like this. Every time we pass by, we feel very sad."

Many people were deeply affected by the events of that night. Jennifer Prata, a psychologist who specialises in emergency situations, worked with those who were affected. "This isn't something that can be avoided, not even by the professionals who work in these disasters. One of the front-line personnel suffered symptoms that prevented him from continuing that night. Neither we nor anyone else, even those with the necessary tools, are prepared for something like this."

The owner of the establishment, Christian Arnsteiner, was arrested by the National Police a couple of weeks after the collapse. He made an initial court appearance and will return to court on June 24. He was charged with four counts of manslaughter and six counts of bodily harm.