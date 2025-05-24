Spain pushes ahead with 100 percent sales tax on home buys by non-resident Britons and Americans
Real estate agents and lawyers doubt that it will ever be introduced
The Spanish government is pushing ahead with a 100 per cent sales tax on home purchases by non-resident/non European Union citizens in a controversial move which could hit the sale of holiday homes to thousands of British citizens. The tax is aimed at cooling Spain's booming property market which has left millions of Spaniards being unable to buy a home. Foreign buyers are being blamed. The tax is nationwide.
5 comments
Tax this, tax that, and do sweet FA with the proceeds. And some silly excuses as to why this revenue shouldn't build affordable housing.
Why does this paper always allude to ' Britons' being targeted, when in fact its 'Non EU's'
PaulGPlaying to the fear of the “ other “ Of course the fact that most properties are purchased by Northern European 🇪🇺 people that can’t be controlled is their biggest unsolvable problem. Spain is also bound by WTO rules. That may also need consideration…
Germans unaffected by this tax rise then, won’t make one bit of difference
19 US law code 1338. Seeing the orange dons current downer on Europe. I suggest that the Spanish government reads it. “ any state that discriminates against USA citizens in a unfair way “ Is gonna have a hard time.