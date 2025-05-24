Spain pushes ahead with 100 percent sales tax on home buys by non-resident Britons and Americans

The Spanish government is pushing ahead with a 100 per cent sales tax on home purchases by non-resident/non European Union citizens in a controversial move which could hit the sale of holiday homes to thousands of British citizens. The tax is aimed at cooling Spain's booming property market which has left millions of Spaniards being unable to buy a home. Foreign buyers are being blamed. The tax is nationwide.

A bill was presented to the Spanish parliament by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, this week seeking to promote “measures that enable access to housing, since we are facing one of the largest problems our society is currently confronted with”.

Real estate agents and property experts consulted by the Bulletin have said that they seriously doubt whether the tax will be introduced as a result of Sanchez's lack of a majority in parliament. However, they warned that even the threat of it is enough to scare off prospective buyers.

Sanchez told an economic forum earlier this year that foreign buyers had bought thousands of properties “not to live in, but to make money from them – which, in the context of the shortage that we are in, we obviously cannot allow”.

It appears that Non-European Union citizens are being targeted because other it would break European Union law on the freedom of movement.

In Mallorca there are signs that the property market is cooling. A large percentage of home sales on the island are to foreign residents, mostly Germans. This law, if it was ever introduced, would make the problem even bigger.