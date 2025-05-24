Be warned - Palma's new civic ordinance comes into effect on Sunday

Palma's new civic ordinance comes into effect on Sunday, May 25. The town hall, which had said it would be enforced from day one of its introduction, now says the police will adopt an "educational" approach over the first few days. They will inform rather than fine for breaches of new regulations, such as those for electric scooters.

The ordinance covers a host of issues - vandalism (including graffiti), posters, leaflets, gambling and betting in public spaces, false begging and sexual demands, artistic performances, guided tours, littering, alcohol consumption in public, group gatherings, street vending, motorhomes, nudism, balconing as well as scooters.

Many of the provisions are already established, but one of the most notable changes is the regulation of electric scooters. Users will now have to be able to prove they have civil liability insurance (with a minimum coverage of €120,000) and wear an approved helmet.

Graffiti, classified as a very serious offence, will carry a fine of up to 3,000 euros. As well as fines for illegal street selling, anyone buying products from unauthorised sellers could face a fine of up to 750 euros.

False begging, considered "intrusive, aggressive, and organized", will also be punishable. There is a prohibition on "offering any good or service with the intention of obtaining any type of financial benefit to persons inside private or public vehicles or preparing to use these vehicles, when this is done in an intrusive or coercive manner". This refers to so-called 'parking valets' and the cleaning of windscreens of cars stopped at traffic lights.

Regarding prostitution on the streets, clients can be fined between 750 and 1,500 euros. Nudism, whether total or partial, will be punishable by a fine of up to 750 euros. This doesn't apply to 'designated areas' or, for example, to women who go topless on beaches. Drinking alcohol in groups ('botellón') is banned as is the use of drugs in public spaces.

Balconing - moving from one balcony to another - will be subject to a fine of up to 1,500 euros. The police will support hotel establishments with the immediate expulsion of those who commit this offence.

The use of speakers without municipal authorisation; parkour; laser pointers; urinating and defecating in public; massages .. the ordinance is extensive.