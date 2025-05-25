Magalluf tourist arrested after being rescued from the sea

The Guardia Civil report that a tourist was arrested after being rescued from the sea in Magaluf by an officer.

On the night of May 19, the tourist went into the sea and swam to the Sa Porrassa island. He had been drinking heavily and had taken drugs, facts that were relayed to the Guardia Civil in an emergency call.

Officers went to the beach, where a Calvia Police patrol had verified that he was on the island and was calling for help. The tourist then went into the sea again and started to swim back towards the shore. But it was apparent that he was in difficulty.

One of the officers swam out to rescue him, taking a lifebuoy from a nearby hotel. He was guided by the cries for help and a flashlight that was being shone on the man. He reached the tourist, who had panicked and was showing signs of hypothermia.

The officer managed to get him to the beach, where he was placed on a sunlounger while waiting for an ambulance. His behaviour was erratic, alternating between periods of euphoria and crying. At times he had a blank stare.

He subsequently became very aggressive and began shouting at the officers and various bystanders. The police had to restrain and arrest him.