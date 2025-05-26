Growing concern over massive growth in illegal immigration to the Balearics in "little boats" from North Africa

There is growing concern in the Balearics over the massive growth in illegal immigration in" little boats" from North Africa. According to official figures there was a 157 percent increase in 2024 compared to 2023.

A total of 5.860 immigrants arrived in 351 boats in 2024, according to government figures. If you put these figures into context, Britain which has serious concerns over boat crossings from the Channel, had 38,784 detected irregular arrivals, 81% of which were by small boat. The Canary Islands continues to be the place in Spain which had the most number of illegal arrivals in little boats.



The councillor for Social Affairs, Catalina Cirer, has expressed her concern over this issue. ‘The number of migrants arriving on our coasts continues to grow,’ she said. In this regard, she stressed that ‘the government has expressed its concern about this human drama, which affects us very directly and in many areas’.

Cirer warned that “the Balearic Islands has been consolidated as a migratory route, without the central government doing anything about it”. At this point, he recalled that the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, “already asked in the Conference of Presidents, held a few weeks ago, a drastic change in migration policy in terms of protecting our borders and providing the necessary resources, as well as the necessary means to treat these people with the dignity they deserve”.

The police have carried out successful operations against the ring-leaders of "the little boats" but hundreds continue to arrive in the Balearics.