Tourists come to blows over parking space in Soller

A dispute over a parking space in Soller escalated into a physical altercation between two men on Friday, with a video of the incident now circulating widely on social media. The confrontation, which unfolded in a public area, has drawn significant attention due to the aggressive behaviour captured in the footage.

The video, filmed by a local resident, shows the two individuals engaged in a heated argument. One of the men appears particularly agitated and is seen attempting to punch the other on several occasions. His aggressive stance contrasts with the other man, who tries to defuse the situation without retaliating physically.

Eyewitnesses report that the dispute involved two tourists who were both attempting to park in the same space. The footage reveals that one of the vehicles was already aligned with the free space, while the other had stopped right beside it, leading to confusion and confrontation over who had the right to park.

As the argument intensified, several bystanders intervened to prevent the altercation from becoming more serious. Thanks to their involvement, the situation was eventually brought under control before any injuries occurred. The quick response of those present was key in preventing a potentially violent outcome.

At present, no formal complaints have been lodged, and there has been no police intervention. The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly tensions can escalate in public spaces and highlights the importance of remaining calm and respectful.