Jamie Oliver's paella brings smiles in Mallorca
He caused a good-hearted storm when he added chorizo to his recipe
Jamie Oliver posted a photo of his paella on instagram. Photo credit: Instagram
26/05/2025 09:40
When top chef Jamie Oliver posted a photograph of his paella on his instagram page last week while staying at Sir Richard Branson's Son Bunyola hotel in Banyalbufar it must have raised some smiles in Spain.
