Jamie Oliver's paella brings smiles in Mallorca

He caused a good-hearted storm when he added chorizo to his recipe

Jamie Oliver posted a photo of his paella on instagram. Photo Instagram/Jamie Oliver.

Jason Moore26/05/2025 09:40
When top chef Jamie Oliver posted a photograph of his paella on his instagram page last week while staying at Sir Richard Branson's Son Bunyola hotel in Banyalbufar it must have raised some smiles in Spain.

The top British chef caused a good-hearted outcry in Spain when he put chorizo in his paella recipe. Spanish cooks were not amused. Spaniards were quick to tell Jamie that his rice dish should not be called paella and adding chorizo, in this specific case, makes no sense.

"Great Spanish food doesn't get much better than paella. My version combines chicken thighs and chorizo,” the Naked Chef wrote to his 5.6 million followers on social media in 2016. The chorizo incident is still remembered in Spain.

The rich dish, which hails from the Valencia region, traditionally includes meat, fish, shellfish and vegetables - but not chorizo, and the inclusion of the Spanish sausage saw Oliver bearing the brunt of much outrage.

It appears that the wrong may have been righted. The photograph of the paella he posted over the weekend didn't appear to contain chorizo!

