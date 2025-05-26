Get the sunscreen ready! Summer is coming to Mallorca this week

A message on the twitter (X) feed from the Palma Met Office this morning said it all; get ready for a big rise in temperatures this week because summer is here!

As we reported in our weather forecast for this week temperatures could reach 34 degrees Centigrade by this weekend. Infact the Met Office said that temperatures could be between one and three degrees higher than the average for this time of the year.

The temperatures over the weekend remained relatively high especially on Sunday. The maximum temperatures were: 29 degrees Centigrade in Pollença 29 in Artà 28 in Muro 27 in Son Servera 27 in Port de Pollença 27 in Petra 27 in Palma.

The good weather will be a welcome break after months of cloud and rains. There had been reports that the relatively unsettled weather had hit holiday bookings to the island, especially the short weekend breaks.

However, this week appears to being proclaimed as the start of the summer and it may be time to hit the beach.