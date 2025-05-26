Get the sunscreen ready! Summer is coming to Mallorca this week

Big rise in temperatures being forecast

High temperatures for this week.

High temperatures for this week

Jason Moore26/05/2025 10:56
TW
0

A message on the twitter (X) feed from the Palma Met Office this morning said it all; get ready for a big rise in temperatures this week because summer is here!

As we reported in our weather forecast for this week temperatures could reach 34 degrees Centigrade by this weekend. Infact the Met Office said that temperatures could be between one and three degrees higher than the average for this time of the year.

The temperatures over the weekend remained relatively high especially on Sunday. The maximum temperatures were: 29 degrees Centigrade in Pollença 29 in Artà 28 in Muro 27 in Son Servera 27 in Port de Pollença 27 in Petra 27 in Palma.

The good weather will be a welcome break after months of cloud and rains. There had been reports that the relatively unsettled weather had hit holiday bookings to the island, especially the short weekend breaks.

However, this week appears to being proclaimed as the start of the summer and it may be time to hit the beach.

Also in News

Foreign purchases of property in spotlight.

Spain pushes ahead with 100 percent sales tax on home buys by non-resident Britons and Americans

Palma Police, Mallorca

Be warned - Palma's new civic ordinance comes into effect on Sunday

Bellver Castle in Palma Mallorca being prepared for a Louis Vuitton show

Louis Vuitton's show worth 24 million euros for Palma, paying 1,000 euros an hour to rent Bellver Castle

Guardia Civil on Magaluf beach, Mallorca

Magalluf tourist arrested after being rescued from the sea

Most viewed
Most Commented