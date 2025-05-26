Only one car, one house, non-resident foreign home owners are told in Mallorca
Latest vehicle crackdown
Non resident foreign home owners will only be allowed one vehicle as part of new legislation which is being planned by the Council of Mallorca to ease traffic gridlock on Mallorca roads. The vehicle must be registered at the Mallorca home with local road tax being paid.
