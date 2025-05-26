Only one car, one house, non-resident foreign home owners are told in Mallorca

Latest vehicle crackdown

Only one car, one house, non-resident foreign home owners are told in Mallorca
ICONS Mallorca car exhibition in Puerto Andratx

Crackdown on foreign owned vehicles

Jason Moore26/05/2025 12:34
Non resident foreign home owners will only be allowed one vehicle as part of new legislation which is being planned by the Council of Mallorca to ease traffic gridlock on Mallorca roads. The vehicle must be registered at the Mallorca home with local road tax being paid.

The Council of Mallorca hope that the new legislation will be able to be introduced by next year once legislation has been approved. Their report states that there is a surplus of between 90,000 and 120,000 vehicles on local roads and the network is too small to support the excess traffic.

The council also say that the new legislation will also halt the massive increase in foreign plated cars being driven on local roads. Over the last few months the Guardia Civil has launched a major crackdown on foreign registered vehicles.

According to official figures 324,000 vehicles entered the Balearics in 2023 and the number is continuing to grow.

Critics of the legislation will state that this is yet another sign that non-resident foreigners are being blamed for many of Mallorca's ills.

