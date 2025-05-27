45% of Mallorca's municipalities have more August tourists than residents

The survey by the National Statistics Institute (INE) of the numbers of foreign tourists in each of Mallorca's municipalities in August 2024 reveals that there were more tourists than residents in 24 out of the 53 municipalities. Note that Spanish tourists were not included in the survey.

Mallorca has 23 coastal municipalities, only one of which wasn't among the 24. That was Palma, which has by far the highest resident population on the island - 431,521. Last August, according to phone data captured by the INE, there were 363,173 tourists.

It is obvious that coastal municipalities would have attracted the most tourists, though one with very little accommodation - Escorca - was an extreme case: close on 70 times as many tourists as residents (14,013 against 203).

The only two inland municipalities in the 24 ranked 23rd and 24th - Puigpunyent and Fornalutx. Their respective populations are 2,035 and 715. The tourist numbers were 2,322 and 787. The inland municipality with the highest number of tourists was Sa Pobla - 7,527 (population of 14,630). The lowest number of tourists anywhere in Mallorca was in Mancor de la Vall - 194; there is a population of 1,702.

After Palma, and no surprise here, Calvia had the second highest number - 273,208. Calvia is Mallorca's second largest municipality (population of 53,491) and has the major resorts of Magaluf, Palmanova, Peguera and Santa Ponsa. Alcudia, population of 21,683, had the third highest number - 114,241.

In most of the coastal municipalities, there will have been more tourists than residents in August for years, and considerably more in certain cases. But if the INE figures are taken to be an indication of overtourism, comparative numbers don't exist. There can be estimates based on hotel beds and occupancy statistics, but then hotel beds aren't ia satisfactory guide. To give an example, Pollensa had 59,435 tourists last August, but Pollensa has fewer hotel beds than holiday rental beds; it always has had. In any event, the INE survey was not confined just to those staying in accommodation.

These are therefore figures in isolation and for the busiest month of the year, although July is now just as busy. Human pressure in Mallorca has long been greatest in August, so the figures reinforce this, and that's about it. Nevertheless, for local authorities the figures are relevant. Town halls have to manage the likes of water supplies and police, while the government has to provide health services, and the Council of Mallorca has to look after traffic on the main roads.