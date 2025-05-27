Residents join criticisms of the Louis Vuitton Bellver Castle event

Louis Vuitton guests in Mallorca

There was a boat trip to Formentor on Monday | Photo: Ultima Hora

On Monday, the curtain was raised on the exclusive events scheduled by the French luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. At Bellver Castle in Palma there was a dinner. The chef was Quique Dacosta, who has a restaurant in Denia (Valencia) with three Michelin Stars. Two other renowned chefs will be presenting their creations on Wednesday and Friday.

Now being described as a select experience for exclusive customers rather than a jewellery fashion show, the guests can acquire items of jewellery ranging in price from €100,000 to €15 million.

This lavish promotion doesn't just have Bellver Castle as a venue; La Fortalesa on Pollensa Bay is another. On Monday, some of the guests took a boat trip off the Formentor peninsula, passing both La Fortalesa and the Hotel Formentor, which is where some are staying.

The road to the castle was closed on Monday from 4pm until 1am. It will also be closed for the same period on Wednesday and Friday. Closing the road is part of the security arrangements for the event. Restricted access didn't go down well with one resident on Monday. She is used to walking her dog in the area and let a police officer know that she thought it was a disgrace that a couple of rich people were taking away something public from the citizens.

The ARCA heritage association has added its voice to criticisms of the event. It argues that the castle, a municipal heritage site and historic symbol of the city, should not be restricted in this way, even temporarily. Other associations have complained, while the opposition at the town hall have accused the mayor of "surrendering" the castle.

