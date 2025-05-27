Traffic restrictions return to Formentor road from this weekend

From next Sunday, 1 June, until 30 October, restrictions on motor vehicle access will once again be in place on one of Mallorca’s most iconic roads. Entry to the Formentor peninsula will be regulated and monitored in order to avoid the congestion experienced during previous summers. This measure, which has proven effective in past years, will be implemented by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) with logistical support from the Council of Mallorca.

The restriction applies to the Ma-2210 road, which runs just over 19 kilometres from Puerto Pollensa to the Formentor lighthouse. It will be enforced daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. During these hours, access to the car park near the beach area (at kilometre 8) will be permitted without prior authorisation until the car park reaches full capacity. Barriers, traffic lights and information screens have been installed near the military base at the exit from the Port, with traffic lights managing the flow of vehicles, supported by traffic controllers and Guardia Civil officers.

Once the beach car park is full, access from the Port (km 2) will be closed, and only authorised vehicles will be allowed to continue. Residents, vehicles transporting individuals with reduced mobility, and those seeking special access to Formentor must apply at least three days in advance via the DGT or by emailing: formentor@dgt.es

The TIB shuttle bus (line 334: Alcudia–Puerto Pollensa–Formentor, with stops at Cala Figuera, Cala Murta and the lighthouse, running approximately every 35 minutes and reinforced last year with two vehicles per service) is considered an authorised means of transport. Other authorised users include residents with properties along the restricted stretch, cyclists, health and emergency services, Civil Protection, police and security forces, private hire coaches, VTCs and taxis, and vehicles carrying persons with reduced mobility bearing the V-15 badge.

Authorised vehicles will have access via QR code; however, the barrier will automatically open upon recognition of the vehicle’s number plate. Drivers without a permit must wait on the service road until parking spaces become available, to prevent congestion and obstruction.

When the traffic light at the base is red, access is strictly prohibited. Violating this rule may result in a fine of €80 (€40 if paid promptly). Stopping or parking improperly along Formentor beach or the road to the lighthouse—in areas not clearly marked and authorised for parking, even if only one wheel is on the asphalt—can incur fines ranging from €80 to €200 (€40 to €100 if paid early).

Sanctions also apply to unauthorised vehicles entering the restricted zone. If entering before 10 a.m., the vehicle must reach at least kilometre 8.6 by 9:58 a.m. to avoid penalties. Any stopping or parking outside designated areas, particularly where no white line marks a legal space, is subject to a fine—even if the infringement is minor.