PM Starmer: I understand the frustration the 90 day rule causes and we will look at it
PM says that they were looking at a number of issues
British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said that he understood the frustrations of the 90 day rule, which means that non-Spanish resident UK citizens can only spend 180 days in Mallorca and EU member countries in two batches of 90 days and said that his government were looking at a number of issues at the moment.
