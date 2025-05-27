PM Starmer: I understand the frustration the 90 day rule causes and we will look at it

British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said that he understood the frustrations of the 90 day rule, which means that non-Spanish resident UK citizens can only spend 180 days in Mallorca and EU member countries in two batches of 90 days and said that his government were looking at a number of issues at the moment.

His statement in parliament came after the successful summit between Britain and the European Union which has been heralded as a thawing in relations between the two. British passengers could soon be allowed to use the e-gates at Palma airport which would reduce queue times.

The battle against the 90 day rule has added another ally in the form of Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife. She has raised the strain which the 90-day visit limitation puts on businesses.

According to Fife Today: Chamberlain asked the Prime Minister: “A constituent of mine runs an agricultural consultancy. This requires travel to the EU, which is especially frequent during seasonal peaks, and he has been hampered by the rolling 90-day rule. The issue is that EU citizens can come to the UK for 180 days in 365. We are asking for an equalisation of that scheme. Is the Prime Minister going to look at that?”

Starmer replied that they were looking at a number of issues at the moment. If the 90 day rule were to be scrapped it would be fantastic news for British holiday home owners, tourists and businesspeople.