Current proposals to build a better tomorrow

The Aljub Hall at Es Baluard Museu will host the 6th edition of the eForum Mallorca Experience 2025 on the 10th and 11th of June. Under the title Building Tomorrow Today, the forum will address the following topics across four sessions: A Balanced Earth: Challenges and Solutions for a Living Planet; Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities; The Cultural Landscape of the Serra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and The Positive Impact of Tourism: Towards a Regenerative Model. Each session will be moderated respectively by María García de la Fuente, May López, Pep Verger, Paquita Marí, and Alicia Mateos. The closing remarks will be delivered by the President of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens.

María García de la Fuente, president of the Association of Environmental Information Journalists, will moderate the first session: A Balanced Earth: Challenges and Solutions for a Living Planet. García de la Fuente explains, "We are living in rather turbulent and concerning times, in which journalism must demonstrate rigour and the quality of its reporting, and regain credibility. For this reason, specialised journalism is the best tool against manipulation and misinformation. Some media outlets prioritise traffic and create a breeding ground for pseudo-scientists seeking exposure. The problem is that they are given a platform, which undermines everyone’s credibility and distorts the rigorous work of both science and journalism."

The second session will be moderated by May López, Director of Development at Businesses for Sustainable Mobility, a forum that brings together organisations committed to promoting sustainable mobility. López will lead the session Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities. “Technology and sustainability form an inseparable pair with exponential impact when innovation is included. But we must ensure that technology is used in a way that genuinely contributes to environmental, economic, and social sustainability.”

According to López, “Cities are responsible for over 70% of global CO₂ emissions and, with constantly growing populations, represent an ever-greater challenge. Through the analysis of data, experiences, and success stories in areas such as mobility, construction, urban planning, and energy management, we will explore how innovation and technology are key tools in redesigning greener, more efficient, and more resilient cities.”

Also during the second session, Pep Verger, Director of El Económico, will moderate the round table Living Ports, Thriving Cities: Port Management and Urban Wellbeing. Verger highlights that “Palma’s pending challenge is to open up to the sea. It’s essential that the port becomes a space for coexistence, where a range of activities can take place, always with respect for local residents.” He advocates for a “necessary and clear reorganisation of spaces that connects the city with the sea. The reform of the Passeig Marítim is a first step, but now the Port of Palma must be modernised in an environmentally respectful way.” For Verger, “It’s not about growing, but about making better use of existing spaces and placing each activity in the most appropriate location.”

Paquita Marí, journalist at Ultima Hora and moderator of the third session, The Cultural Landscape of the Serra de Tramuntana, a World Heritage Site, states that “The Serra de Tramuntana’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in June 2011 highlighted what many of us already knew: the natural, cultural, and ethnological importance of this unique environment. This recognition by UNESCO is not just symbolic; it must serve as a tool to preserve the Serra as we know it. The UN agency specifically acknowledged the role of human influence on this landscape. Features such as dry stone walls, snow houses, hydraulic systems, and olive groves show that our ancestors knew how to coexist with and respect the Serra. However, human pressure over the last half-century hasn’t always been beneficial, despite various preservation regulations introduced by different administrations. Today, the Serra de Tramuntana Consortium is responsible for promoting improvement and conservation policies.”

Alicia Mateos, also a journalist at Ultima Hora, will moderate the fourth session: The Positive Impact of Tourism: Towards a Regenerative Model. Mateos notes that “Tourism is the main driver of the Balearic economy, and its positive impact on the Islands is undeniable. However, to maintain this benefit, we must move towards a regenerative model, as the popularisation of travel has led to a sense of overcrowding. The current situation calls for a redefinition of the tourism industry, which must align itself with the environment to achieve a regenerative model, including the modernisation of tourist areas. In the Balearic archipelago, significant progress is already being made, as many business leaders have recognised the opportunities within this challenging shift. Nonetheless, there is still a long road ahead, which is why this eForum is so important—it will generate valuable contributions.”