Mallorca protest against Louis Vuitton "elitism and touristification"

A small group of activists staged a protest on Tuesday against the Louis Vuitton event at Palma's Bellver Castle.

Contracimera's action was against the French company's "elitism and touristification". "Political representatives are once again selling us out to tourism, selling Bellver Castle to the luxury brand Louis Vuitton for eight days for €175,000. This is a private luxury event, for which private jets from India, China, and Arab countries are expected to arrive, and that aims to market Mallorca as a global luxury destination and flaunt its wealth." The castle is closed to the public until June 3.

"They want us to believe that luxury tourism will solve overcrowding by telling us that it will also generate wealth. It is neither the solution and nor will it generate wealth. Luxury tourism will continue to touristify our island and accumulate financial benefits for a few, creating inequalities among the population and having a significant environmental impact.

"More luxury means more restrictions, more housing speculation, more private jets, and more water and land consumption. It means sacrificing Mallorca so that a few can enrich themselves. In 2024, elite tourism increased by 10 per cent and is expected to continue growing. In Mallorca, we already have the airport with the most private planes, a large market for private yachts, dozens of golf courses, luxury residential developments. All this, while residents suffer from water restrictions, the rising cost of living, and the total touristification of our island.

"This is not an isolated case. Last year, the French brand paid €573,000 to close Park Güell during the America's Cup (in Barcelona), an event that restricted access to residents for several days and resulted in damage to heritage. Against elitism and touristification, let's organise!"

* Contracimera is a group under the umbrella of the Menys Turisme Més Vida (Less Tourism More Life) platform.