Twenty accident blackspots on Mallorca's roads will be eliminated "immediately"

The opposition don't believe another plan - that to limit vehicles

Head-on collision in Mallorca

Some roads are notorious for their accidents | Photo: Archive

Andrew EdePalma27/05/2025 19:22
The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, announced on Tuesday that there is a plan to eliminate forty accident blackspots on the island's roads. The first phase of this plan, he said, will involve eliminating 20 blackspots "immediately". The Council will be allocating €24 million to this.

Examples he gave included the Portocolom to Porto Cristo road, the road through coastal areas in Llucmajor, and the old road to Bunyola. In making the announcement, Galmés criticised the previous administration for having neglected these roads. "We are now acting to provide safety."

At the Tuesday meeting of the Council, roads were on the agenda. His predecessor and now spokesperson for PSOE, Catalina Cladera, observed that after two years in office, "he hasn't decongested the roads as promised, and we're worse off than ever".

Galmés responded by saying that up until a year ago, PSOE hadn't been in favour of setting limits for vehicles. The parties which had been in favour of limits were Més and Podemos, PSOE's partners in the coalition from 2019 to 2023.

Cladera fired back: "He has improvised a plan to justify himself to the press because he's bothered by the increasing number of cars, something we all suffer from. We don't believe his plan to regulate vehicles because we haven't seen any documents. His Vox partners have clearly stated they won't support him, and he assumes we'll give him our votes without even reaching a consensus. Consensus isn't imposed. Furthermore, he had announced he would lower the ceiling on tourist accommodation places and hasn't done anything. How are we going to believe him now with the car restrictions?"

