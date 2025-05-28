Developers insist there is land for building affordable homes in Mallorca

Small and medium-sized companies in the Balearics have created a new association expressly with the aim of creating affordable housing for residents - Aproviba, the Balearic Housing Developers Association. It argues that the Balearic Government has mechanisms in place to ensure affordable housing.

The association points to work already under way on some 1,000 affordable homes in nine municipalities in Mallorca. These include Andratx, Calvia, Manacor and Palma. It suggests that up to 2,000 more homes could be developed on land that studies have so far identified and stresses that "the government has a significant say in the procedures that help reduce housing costs".

The vice-president, Tolo Montserrat, explains that some landowners sell plots at a good price, but then face delays of four to five years in obtaining a permit. "This has a direct impact on the final costs. That's why talking with the administration is a priority." He also emphasised the need for town halls to cede public land and use vacant buildings to create more housing.

Where developments are taking place, the results are said to be very positive, as local companies are being directly involved as the main suppliers. Final prices, depending on area, are 50 square-metre homes for €119,000 or 90 square-metre homes for around €220,000.

Architect Mateu Carrió argues that the association can offer a perspective that the government currently lacks, despite regulations and laws it has approved. "An owner of vacant urban land has the right to build, but also has the obligation to build according to a 1956 law. Vacant lots cannot be speculated upon. The government must encourage this land to be put on the market, and if owners cannot build, then help them build at a reasonable land price." The goal is to take advantage of vacant lots and buildings.

The president, Joaquín Chinchilla, says that a priority is to meet with the government to present measures that can be adopted urgently. "We were born with a constructive will, with a desire to contribute to providing solutions to the most serious problem facing Balearic society: the lack of affordable housing."