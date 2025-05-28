New life for the old casino in Sol de Mallorca
It closed in 2011
Once one of Mallorca's top nightspots, the Casino de Calvia in Sol de Mallorca has been closed since 2011. This venue, where Muhammad Ali and Jimmy Ellis staged an exhibition (to call it a fight would be an exaggeration), has suffered from abandonment ever since. There is graffiti and rubbish. An illegal rave in 2022 didn't help.
