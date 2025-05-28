The train will arrive in Alcudia in six years' time

On Wednesday morning, President Marga Prohens presented the project for the extension of the railway from Sa Pobla to Alcudia. Held in the port, the presentation had the slogan 'El tren arriba a la mar'. The train is expected to arrive at the sea in 2031.

Unlike the last major project for an extension, which was abandoned in 2009, the latest envisages the railway going to the port. The plan was previously for a terminus somewhere in Alcudia, possibly near the auditorium.

"A strategic project", in the government's words, an objective is to create a transport connection from Palma to Menorca. People in Ciutadella, who currently have to go to Mahon to catch a plane to Palma, will in future be able to get the train after taking the ferry to Alcudia. The government believes that the mobility of residents on both islands will be improved.

The budget is put at 225 million euros, and the forecast is for 1.1 million passengers per year. As to the route, it will be 17 kilometres long and will involve tunnels for the Puig Son Fe and the Puig Sant Martí.

This is the government's preferred option, but the project will have to undergo the process of public consultation and submissions before it can be finalised. Back in 2009, the preferred option was challenged, and the town hall was among the opponents. With the latest scheme, the town hall appears to be on board.